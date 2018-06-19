You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Travolta’s ‘Gotti’ Fires Back at Critics After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Critics are panning John Travolta’s mob drama “Gotti,” which received a score of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes after its premiere on June 15. But in true mobster form, the “Gotti” team is coming for its enemies and protecting its leader.

Variety‘s review of “Gotti” attached near-praise to Travolta’s performance but smeared the film overall. “His performance ain’t lousy, but the movie that surrounds it is, and it’s almost laughable to see this iconic star trying so hard on behalf of a project that is so compromised in its intentions,” writes chief film critic Peter Debruge. In response to its lackluster critical performance, the “Gotti” team released a promotional sizzle reel via Twitter discrediting its skeptics.

“Audiences loved ‘Gotti,’” the title cards read. “Critics put out the hit. Who would you trust more? Yourself, or a troll behind a keyboard.”

Reviews from other publications — a sampling of which called the film “a mess” (New York Times), “an offer John Travolta should have refused” (Rolling Stone), and “the worst mob movie ever” (New York Post) — echoed Variety‘s unforgiving sentiments, prompting its marketers to hit back.

“Audiences loved ‘Gotti’ but critics don’t want you to see it,” the reel’s Twitter caption reads. “The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself!”

But the ploy to save “Gotti” at the box office may be too little, too late, as opening weekend profits peaked at $1.67 million.

