‘John Prophet’ Movie From ‘Deadpool’ Creator in Development

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prophet
CREDIT: Image Comics

Studio 8 has secured the movie rights to “Prophet,” based on the Image Comics character from “Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld.

Studio 8 plans to build a franchise around the title character, John Prophet, a DNA-enhanced super-soldier placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission only to awaken in the wrong time — which is the present — searching for a mission that does not exist. He’s a ruthless berserker who must find his humanity.

Liefeld, Adrian Askarieh, and Brooklyn Weaver will produce. Liefeld created John Prophet in another comic, “Youngblood,” which led to the launch of the Prophet series in 1993. Liefeld has created over 150 characters, including Marvel’s Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and the X-Force.

John Hyde and Terissa Kelton will also be involved in the project. John Graham and Guy Danella are overseeing for Studio 8.

Studio 8 is funded in partnership with the Chinese investment management firm Fosun Group and with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The company’s first two international releases are “Alpha” on Aug. 17 and “White Boy Rick” on Sept. 14, 2018, with Yann Demange directing and Matthew McConaughey starring.

Liefeld is represented by WME, Energy Entertainment, and attorney Gregg Gellman. Askarieh is represented by attorney Peter Grossman. Weaver is represented by Jeff Frankel and Scott Whitehead.

