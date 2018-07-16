John Malone, Scott Paterson Retiring From Lionsgate Board

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Malone
CREDIT: Andrew Gombert/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election.

The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo to leave the board did not stem from any dispute.

“Messrs. Malone’s and Paterson’s retirement are not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices,” Lionsgate said. “Messrs. Malone and Paterson will continue to serve on the board, and Mr. Paterson will continue to serve as the chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, until the expiration of their current term at the 2018 Annual Meeting, which is expected to be held in September 2018.”

Malone joined the Lionsgate board in February, 2015, when Lionsgate and Malone’s Starz agreed to a stock swap that resulted in Lionsgate giving Starz 3.43% of its common stock. Lionsgate wound up buying the premium cabler for $4.1 billion at the end of 2016 in a deal that left Malone as Lionsgate’s second-largest shareholder with about 10%. Mark Rachesky is Liongate’s largest shareholder at 38% and serves as chairman.

Lionsgate is expected to file its proxy for its annual meeting on July 27. That will include its nominees for the 13-member board of directors. The company has traditionally held the annual meeting in Toronto during the Toronto Film Festival.

Malone, 77, is the majority owner of Liberty Media, Liberty Global, and Qurate Retail Group. The other 11 members of the Lionsgate board include Rachesky, vice chairman Michael Burns, chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer, Gordon Crawford, Emily Fine, Michael T. Fries, Lucian Grainge, Daryl Simm, Hardwick Simmons, and David Zaslav.

Fries is the chief executive office of Liberty Global and Zaslav is the chief executive of Liberty Global affiliate Discovery Inc.

More Film

  • Cher and Meryl Streep'Mamma Mia! Here

    How the Cast of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Geeked Out Around Cher

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

  • 'BuyBust' Review

    Film Review: ‘BuyBust’

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

  • John Malone

    John Malone, Scott Paterson Retiring From Lionsgate Board

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Plunges Again to Record Low

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

  • Timothee Chalamet

    Timothee Chalamet in Talks to Star in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

  • Taraji P Henson Sam Rockwell

    Taraji P. Henson-Sam Rockwell Drama 'Best of Enemies' Bought by STX

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

  • Harrison Ford plane incident

    Harrison Ford Eyes 'Call of the Wild' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Media mogul John C. Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson have announced they are retiring from the Lionsgate board of directors and will not stand for re-election. The company made the disclosure about the retirements in a July 13 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It noted that the decision by the duo […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad