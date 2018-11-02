You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Malkovich, Michael K. Williams, Vivica Fox Join ‘Arkansas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave McNary

John Malkovich, Michael Kenneth Williams and Vivica A. Fox have joined Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn in Clark Duke’s feature directorial debut “Arkansas.”

The film follows a pair of low-level drug runners in the Dixie Mafia, portrayed by Hemsworth and Duke, who live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin, played by Vaughn, whom they’ve never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, deadly consequences ensue. Principal photography began this week in Alabama.

Producers on “Arkansas” are Patrick Hibler, Jeff Rice, Martin Sprock and Storyboard Media. Media Finance Capital’s David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman funded the film and will serve as executive producers alongside Hercules Film Fund. Executive producers include Rhea Films’ Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti, Don Kee Prods.’ Jason Allison, Michael S. Smith and Franchesca Lantz, Andre Relis, Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard and Phil Kim.

VMI Worldwide is handling sales for the film at this week’s American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif., in conjunction with Storyboard Media.

Malkovich is repped by WME, Williams by WME and Silver Lining Entertainment and Fox is repped by Sheila Legette Entertainment.

