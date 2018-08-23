John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Receive Six-Disc Boxed Set Treatment

On October 5, Geffen/UMe will release a six-disc box set of John Lennon’s 1971 album “Imagine,” which many feel is the best of his solo works. Titled “The Ultimate Collection,” this remixed and remastered 140-track collection is fully authorized by Yoko Ono Lennon, who oversaw the production and creative direction.

Spread across four CDs and two Blu-ray discs, this truly unique expanded edition offers a variety of listening experiences, ranging from the brand new Ultimate Mixes of the album, which reveal new levels of definition and clarity, to the Raw Studio Mixes that allow listeners to hear Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band’s original, unadorned performances, to 5.1 surround sound mixes and a Quadrasonic Album Mix, presenting the original four speaker mix remastered in Quadrasonic sound (a four-speaker audiophile format that was briefly popular in the early 1970s) for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The set features previously uncirculated demos, rare outtakes and isolated track elements, and also includes “The Evolution Documentary,” a track-by-track audio montage that details each song from demo to master recording via instructions, rehearsals, recordings, multitrack exploration and studio chatter.

“Imagine” will also be released in concurrent multiple physical and digital configurations including as a 2CD Deluxe Edition, 1CD remaster, and 2LP 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl edition as well as 2LP limited edition 180-gram clear vinyl. The digital “Ultimate Collection” will include all audio from the four CDs and the Deluxe and Standard will also have digital equivalents.

“’Imagine’ was created with immense love and concern for the children of the world. I hope you enjoy it,” says Yoko Ono Lennon in the preface of the 120-page book that accompanies the box set.

While sifting through boxes of the original tapes, engineer Rob Stevens discovered something that previously had gone unnoticed. “Early 2016, during the gestation period of this project, I’m in the Lenono archives with my people going through tape boxes that have labeling that’s unclear, misleading, or missing entirely,” says Stevens. “There’s a 1″ 8-track that says nothing more on the Ascot Sound label than John Lennon, the date, and the engineer (Phil McDonald), with DEMO on the spine. No indication of what material was on the tape. One delicate transfer to digital later, the ‘Imagine’ demo, subsequently enhanced superbly by Paul Hicks, appears within this comprehensive set. It was true serendipity.”

This original demo, a sparse home recording of Lennon on piano and vocal playing one of his most famous songs, globally launches “Imagine – The Ultimate Collection” today and is available for streaming and for immediate download with all digital album pre-orders at: http://imaginejohnyoko.com

Also on October 5, Eagle Vision will release two films by John & Yoko, “Imagine” and “Gimme Some Truth,” on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital platforms. Both films have been hand-restored from the original film reels and remastered in HD, and their soundtracks have been remixed in surround sound by Grammy Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks. Both physical releases feature exclusive extras including “raw” studio mixes. All are also available for pre-order at: http://imaginejohnyoko.com. “Imagine” will also have a limited theatrical run highlighted by an exclusive, immersive Dolby Atmos mix of the music in selected theaters, with further exclusive extra material.

John Lennon: Imagine – The Ultimate Collection [6-disc box set – 4CD+2BD]

CD1 – Imagine

The Album – The Ultimate Mixes Disc 1

Remix in Stereo 16-44.1

Remixed Stereo Album, Singles & Extras

Imagine Crippled Inside Jealous Guy It’s So Hard I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Gimme Some Truth Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Oh Yoko!

The Singles & Extras

Power To The People Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go) God Save Us Do The Oz God Save Oz Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

CD2 – The Ultimate Mixes Disc 2

New Mix in Stereo 16-44.1

Elements Mixes and Album & Single Outtakes

Elements Mixes

Imagine (strings only) Jealous Guy (piano, bass & drums) Oh My Love (vocals only) How? (strings only)

Album out-takes

Imagine (demo) Imagine (take 1) Crippled Inside (take 3) Crippled Inside (take 6 – alt guitar solo) Jealous Guy (take 9) It’s So Hard (take 6) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 11) Gimme Some Truth (take 4) Oh My Love (take 6) How Do You Sleep? (takes 1 & 2) How? (take 31) Oh Yoko! (Bahamas 1969)

Singles out-takes

Power To The People (take 7) God Save Us (demo) Do The Oz (take 3) Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (alt mix)

CD3 – Raw Studio Mixes

New Mix in Stereo 16-44.1

Extended Album Tracks & Outtakes – Live At Ascot Sound Studios

Extended Album Versions – Live

Imagine (take 10) Crippled Inside (take 6) Jealous Guy (take 29) It’s So Hard (take 11) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

(take 4 – extended)

Gimme Some Truth (take 4 – extended) Oh My Love (take 20) How Do You Sleep? (take 11 – extended) How? (take 40) Oh Yoko! (take 1 extended)

Out-takes – Live

Imagine (take 1) Jealous Guy (take 11) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 21) How Do You Sleep? (take 1) How Do You Sleep? (takes 5 & 6)

CD 4 – The Evolution Documentary

New Mix in Mono 16-44.1

The story of each song on a journey from demo to master via instructions, rehearsals, recordings, multitrack exploration and studio chat

Album tracks only

Imagine Crippled Inside Jealous Guy It’s So Hard I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Gimme Some Truth Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Oh Yoko!

Blu-ray Disc 1 – Imagine – The Ultimate Mixes

Remixed Stereo Album, Singles, Extras & Outtakes

Imagine – The Album

Remix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Imagine Crippled Inside Jealous Guy It’s So Hard I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Gimme Some Truth Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Oh Yoko!

Singles & Extras

Remix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Power To The People Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go) God Save Us (Bill Elliot vocal) Do The Oz God Save Oz (John Lennon vocal) Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

The Out-takes

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Imagine (demo) Imagine (take 1) Crippled Inside (take 3) Crippled Inside (take 6 alt guitar solo) Jealous Guy (take 9) It’s So Hard (take 6) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 11) Gimme Some Truth (take 4) Oh My Love (take 6) How Do You Sleep? (takes 1 & 2) How? (take 31) Oh Yoko! (Bahamas 1969) Power To The People (take 7) God Save Us (demo) Do The Oz (take 3) Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (alt mix)

The Quadrasonic Mixes

Remastered in Quad 4.0 24-96

Original 1971 Quadsonic Album Remastered

Imagine

Crippled Inside Jealous Guy It’s So Hard I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Gimme Some Truth Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Oh Yoko!

Blu-ray Disc 2 – In The Studio and Deeper Listening

The Raw Studio Mixes – Extended Album Versions – Live

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Experience, in immersive Surround Sound, the moment John and The Plastic Ono Band record each song live, from a sonic soundstage at the center of Ascot Sound Studios at John & Yoko’s home in Tittenhurst

Imagine (take 10) Crippled Inside (take 6) Jealous Guy (take 29) It’s So Hard (take 11) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 4 – extended) Gimme Some Truth (take 4 – extended) Oh My Love (take 20) How Do You Sleep? (take 11 – extended) How? (take 40) Oh Yoko! (take 1 – extended)

The Raw Studio Mixes – Out-takes – Live

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Imagine (take 1) Crippled Inside (take 2) Crippled Inside (take 6 alt guitar solo) Jealous Guy (take 11) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 21) How Do You Sleep? (take 1) How Do You Sleep? (takes 5 & 6) How? (takes 7-10) How? (take 40 alt vocal) Oh Yoko! (take 1 tracking vocal)

The Elements Mixes

From the Master Multitracks

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Mixes from elements of the original multitracks that demonstrate some of the instrumentations from ‘behind the scenes’

Imagine (strings) Crippled Inside (upright bass & drums) Jealous Guy (piano, bass & drums) It’s So Hard (strings) I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (guitar, bass & drums) Gimme Some Truth (electric piano & guitar) Oh My Love (vocals) How Do You Sleep? (strings) How? (strings) Oh Yoko! (acoustic)

The Evolution Documentary

New Mix in Mono 24-96

The story of the songs from demo to master in rehearsals, studio chat and mixed multitrack elements

Imagine Crippled Inside Jealous Guy It’s So Hard I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Gimme Some Truth Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Oh Yoko! Power To The People Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go) God Save Us/God Save Oz Do The Oz Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Tittenhurst Park

Imagine John & Yoko – The Elliot Mintz Interviews

New Mix in Mono 24-96

Tribute by DJ and family friend Elliot Mintz featuring revealing, philosophical, honest and humorous interviews with John & Yoko.

IMAGINE / GIMME SOME TRUTH – DVD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL RELEASE

Imagine (Film)

Imagine Crippled Inside Good Morning Jealous Guy Don’t Count The Waves It’s So Hard Mrs. Lennon In Bag I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Mind Train Whisper Piece What’s That In The Sky? Power To The People Gimme Some Truth Midsummer New York Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Oh Yoko! Beach / End Credits

Gimme Some Truth (Film)

Imagine Crippled Inside Oh Yoko! Jealous Guy It’s So Hard I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die Gimme Some Truth Oh My Love How Do You Sleep? How? Imagine

DVD / Blu-Ray Extras