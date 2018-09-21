John Krasinski, Steve McQueen Set for Produced By: New York Conference

John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference.

The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York.

It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each film taking the stage with a key collaborator –– director, writer, actor, cinematographer, production designer, editor, or composer –– to discuss how their partnerships provided the defining elements of their films.

Cohen (“American Beauty”) and Mimi Valdés (“Hidden Figures”) will lead the discussions, which include: “The Favourite” director and producer Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara; “A Quiet Place” director, writer, and executive producer Krasinski and producer Andrew Form; “RBG” producers and directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West; “Widows” director, writer, and producer Steve McQueen and producer Iain Canning; and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” director and producer Morgan Neville and producer Caryn Capotosto.

PGA president Gail Berman, CEO of The Jackal Group, will also be a speaker.

Programming for Produced By: New York will be curated by PGA members, including Cohen, Valdes, Dana Kuznetzkoff, Chris Licht, Debbie Myers, Kristine Pregot, and Matteo Stanzani.