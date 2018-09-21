You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Krasinski, Steve McQueen Set for Produced By: New York Conference

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Krasinski Steve McQueen
CREDIT: Shutterstock

John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference.

The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York.

It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each film taking the stage with a key collaborator –– director, writer, actor, cinematographer, production designer, editor, or composer –– to discuss how their partnerships provided the defining elements of their films.

Cohen (“American Beauty”) and Mimi Valdés (“Hidden Figures”) will lead the discussions, which include: “The Favourite” director and producer Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara; “A Quiet Place” director, writer, and executive producer Krasinski and producer Andrew Form; “RBG” producers and directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West; “Widows” director, writer, and producer Steve McQueen and producer Iain Canning; and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” director and producer Morgan Neville and producer Caryn Capotosto.

PGA president Gail Berman, CEO of The Jackal Group, will also be a speaker.

Programming for Produced By: New York will be curated by PGA members, including Cohen, Valdes, Dana Kuznetzkoff, Chris Licht, Debbie Myers, Kristine Pregot, and Matteo Stanzani.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Film

  • Kenyan Judge Lifts Ban on LGBT

    Kenyan Judge Lifts Ban on LGBT Film 'Rafiki,' Enabling It to Qualify for Oscars

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

  • John Krasinski Steve McQueen

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen Set for Produced By: New York Conference

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

  • Non-Fiction

    Olivier Assayas' 'Non-Fiction' Snubbed by France's Oscar Committee

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

  • The House With A Clock In

    Box Office: 'House With a Clock in Its Walls' Picks Up $840K in Previews

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

  • Roma

    Inaugural North Carolina-Staged Film Fest 919 to Open With Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma'

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

  • 3D Wire Animation Market-Fest Readies 10th

    Looking Forward to 3D Wire’s 10th Anniversary

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

  • Latido Films Proves There’s Still Life

    Latido Films Proves There’s Still Life in the Arthouse Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Krasinski, Steve McQueen, and Bruce Cohen will speak at the Producers Guild of America’s fifth annual Produced By: New York conference. The event will take place on Nov. 10 at the One Time Warner Center in New York. It will also include a producing masterclass called “The Creative Collaborations,” with a producer from each […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad