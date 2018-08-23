John Cho, Alan Yang Team on Drama ‘Tigertail’ for Netflix

John Cho, Tzi Ma and Christine Ko will star in Alan Yang’s multi-generational family drama for Netflix with shooting in New York and Taiwan beginning next week.

Yang is directing “Tigertail” from his own script, based on events that happened in his own family. The movie touches on themes of regret, longing, passion, and repression while spanning continents and generations, from 1950’s Taiwan to present-day New York City.

Aziz Ansari and Yang co-created the Netflix series “Master of None” and the duo won an Emmy for their writing. Yang was also a writer and producer for NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

Yang is also a producer on “Tigertail” along with Macro’s Charles D. King (“Mudbound”), Kim Roth (“Inside Man”), and Poppy Hanks (“Fences”). Executive producers are Peter Pastorelli (“Beasts of No Nation”) and David Lee (“Life of Pi”).

Cho stars in the thriller “Searching,” which Sony opens in a platform release Friday before going wide next weekend. He will next star in the Ike Barinholtz comedy “The Oath,” which will premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Ma starred in “Arrival” and Ko starred in “The Great Indoors” and “Hawaii Five-O.” Cho is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Barnes Morris. Yang is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel. Ko is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Artists First. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

