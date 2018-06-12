You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Cena to Replace Sylvester Stallone in Jackie Chan’s Action-Thriller ‘Project X’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Cena
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East.

Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel.

Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who is tasked with extracting oil workers from a refinery that’s been attacked. He teams up with a former U.S. Marine (Cena), when he learns that the attackers’ real plan is to steal the oil. Chan will also produce “Project X” along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren, and Hans Canosa.

Cena was last seen in “Blockers” and will star in “Bumblebee” and Universal’s “The Janson Directive.” Cena made his name as a WWE star before starting another career as a movie actor more than a decade ago with “The Marine” in 2006. His credits include “12 Rounds,” “Legendary,” “The Reunion,” “Trainwreck,” “Sisters,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “Daddy’s Home 2,” along with voicing the lead character in the animated comedy “Ferdinand.”

Hong Kong-based Chan has been acting since the late 1960s and has credits on more than 150 films. He was last seen on STX’s Chinese co-production “The Foreigner.”

Cena is repped by ICM Partners. Chan is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.

More Film

  • SHE'S BACK - Elastigirl may have

    Box Office Preview: 'Incredibles 2' Speeds Toward Supersonic $130 Million Launch

    John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel. Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who […]

  • John Cena

    John Cena to Replace Sylvester Stallone in Jackie Chan's Action-Thriller 'Project X'

    John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel. Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who […]

  • Rosemary's Baby

    'Rosemary's Baby' Gave Birth to a New Breed of Terror When It Premiered 50 Years Ago

    John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel. Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who […]

  • Time Warner Building Logo

    AT&T-Time Warner Merger Decision Inspires Mixed Emotions in Hollywood

    John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel. Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who […]

  • Jon Bernthal'The Punisher' TV show premiere,

    Jon Bernthal in Talks to Play Lee Iacocca in Ford vs. Ferrari Movie

    John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel. Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who […]

  • Emilia Serrano

    Sony Buys Two Scripts From Rising Latina Writer Emilia Serrano (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Cena has joined Jackie Chan in the independent action-thriller “Project X,” set at a Chinese-run oil refinery in the Middle East. Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in the movie, which had been developed as “Ex-Baghdad.” Scott Waugh is directing from a script by Arash Amel. Chan will portray a Chinese private security contractor who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad