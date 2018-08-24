You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Influential African-American Film Editor John Carter Dies at 95

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95.

His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in 1971 for “Taking Off.”

Carter was born in Newark, N. J., on Sept. 22, 1922. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant trained at the New York Institute of Photography and took an apprenticeship with the Signal Corps Pictorial Center.

Carter was hired by CBS in 1956 and became the first African-American editor for network television in New York. He gained experience in CBS’ documentary unit before creating his own production company, John Carter Associates.

Other film credits incluced “Lean on Me,” “The Karate Kid Part III,” “Men of Honor,” “The Formula,” “Mikey and Nicky,” “Friday,” “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” “Shortcut to Happiness,” and “Boomerang.”

He also worked on the 1970 documentary “King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery to Memphis,” which documents Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. The film received an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature and was enshrined into the National Film Registry in 1999.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carole; daughters Victoria and Carolyn; and son John. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church in White Plains.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • John Carter Dead: 'Heartbreak Kid' Editor

    Influential African-American Film Editor John Carter Dies at 95

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

  • 'Grace and Frankie' Star Lily Tomlin

    Lily Tomlin Remembers Getting Her Equity Card With 'World of Illusion'

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

  • ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

    China Box Office: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Heading for $21 Million Opening Day

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

  • One Piece series from Toei Animation

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Studio Join Forces for Digital Push

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

  • Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy star

    Box Office: Melissa McCarthy's 'Happytime Murders' Slays $950,000 on Thursday Night

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

  • Mia Goth as Sara and Dakota

    Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria' Picked Up by MUBI for U.K.

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

  • Lili Hinstin Named New Locarno Festival

    Lili Hinstin Named New Locarno Festival Director

    John Carter, the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors Society, died Aug. 13 at his home in White Plains, N.Y., according to a listing in the New York Times. He was 95. His credits included “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Paper Lion,” and “Barbershop” and he received a BAFTA nomination for best film editing in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad