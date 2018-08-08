John Bailey Re-Elected to Second Term as Academy President

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Bailey Oscar Luncheon
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night.

Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with no official campaigning taking place. After serving his upcoming term, Bailey will no longer be eligible to hold the office, as he has served on the board for three consecutive years. While president can serve four consecutive one-year terms, governors can serve no longer than three.

Other officers elected to the board at the meeting include Lois Burwell, first vice president (chair, Awards and Events Committee); Sid Ganis, vice president (chair, Museum Committee); Larry Karaszewski, vice president (chair, Preservation and History Committee); Nancy Utley, vice president (chair, Education and Outreach Committee); Jim Gianopulos, treasurer (chair, Finance Committee); and David Rubin, secretary (chair, Membership and Administration Committee).

The board of governors consists of 54 people, three representing each of 17 branches, plus three representing the interest of diversity.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • John Bailey Oscar Luncheon

    John Bailey Re-Elected to Second Term as Academy President

    John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night. Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Here's a Quick Guide to All of Tiffany Haddish's Upcoming Movies

    John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night. Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with […]

  • Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne

    Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Thriller 'The Good Nurse'

    John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night. Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with […]

  • Kesha Praying

    Kesha Finds Her Way Out of the Woods in New 'Rainbow' Documentary Teaser

    John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night. Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with […]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Outlines Streaming Service, Will Launch in Late 2019

    John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night. Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with […]

  • Unit Still for Ray & Liz

    Locarno Film Review: 'Ray & Liz'

    John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night. Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad