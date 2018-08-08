John Bailey Re-Elected to Second Term as Academy President

John Bailey has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences by the organization’s board of governors, which met Tuesday night.

Bailey is the 34th person to hold the office after being elected president a year ago. The board of governors nominates contenders for the position for a vote, with no official campaigning taking place. After serving his upcoming term, Bailey will no longer be eligible to hold the office, as he has served on the board for three consecutive years. While president can serve four consecutive one-year terms, governors can serve no longer than three.

Other officers elected to the board at the meeting include Lois Burwell, first vice president (chair, Awards and Events Committee); Sid Ganis, vice president (chair, Museum Committee); Larry Karaszewski, vice president (chair, Preservation and History Committee); Nancy Utley, vice president (chair, Education and Outreach Committee); Jim Gianopulos, treasurer (chair, Finance Committee); and David Rubin, secretary (chair, Membership and Administration Committee).

The board of governors consists of 54 people, three representing each of 17 branches, plus three representing the interest of diversity.

