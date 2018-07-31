Jodie Foster Signs With CAA

CAA has signed two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster in all areas. She had previously been with ICM Partners for acting and UTA for directing.

Foster won the best actress Academy Award for “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” She was nominated for “Taxi Driver” and “Nell,” and has appeared in more than 40 movies, most recently starring in Drew Pearce’s action-thriller “Hotel Artemis.”

Foster made her film directorial debut in 1991 with “Little Man Tate,” in which she also starred, and has since gone on to helm “Home for the Holidays,” which she also produced; “The Beaver,” starring Mel Gibson; and “Money Monster,” starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jack O’Connell.

She received the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in 2013.

Foster recently made her TV directorial debut. She helmed episodes of the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” “House of Cards,” and “Black Mirror.”

Foster earned an Emmy Award nomination and a Directors Guild of America Award nom for best directing in a comedy series for “Orange Is the New Black,” and a Directors Guild Award nod for best directing in a drama series for “House of Cards.”

She continues to be represented by attorney Matt Saver.