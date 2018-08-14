SXSW Winner ‘Jinn’ Bought by Orion Classics for November Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Erin Nyren

Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March.

Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16.

Written and directed by Nijla Mu’min, the film stars Zoe Renee, Simone Missick, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dorian Missick, Hisham Tawfiq and Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). The film also won awards at the American Black Film Festival for best screenplay and best actor for Renee, the Blackstar Film Festival for best feature narrative and audience award and at the Roxbury Film Festival for best narrative feature.

“’Jinn’ is a coming of age film that deals with the struggles to find one’s true identity amidst familial and religious influences,” said Mu’min. “As our media landscape becomes more inclusive and nuanced, this film offers a specific, yet universal story of identity, first love, and shifting family relationships.”

Producers are Sweet Potato Pie Production’s Avril Z. Speaks, Morgan’s Mark Production’s Maya Emelle, and Arielle Saturne. Executive producers are Elton Brand, Angela Harvey, Jason Kampf, Mike C. Manning, Shandra L. McDonald, Amy McGary, Kristen McGary and Confluential Films’ Billy Mulligan and Tommy Oliver.

Renee portrays a 17-year-old carefree black girl, whose world is turned upside down when her mother, a popular meteorologist (played by Missick), abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person.

Amy Nicholson said in her review for Variety, “‘Jinn’ is the rare coming-of-age story that doesn’t simply pat kids on the head and tell them they just need to love themselves. Instead, Mu’min holds her characters accountable for the way they discombobulate each other’s lives, while giving them the space to do better, if they can figure out what better is.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • SXSW Winner 'Jinn' Bought by Orion

    SXSW Winner 'Jinn' Bought by Orion Classics for November Release

    Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March. Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16. Written and directed by Nijla […]

  • Oscars Popular Film Illustration

    Will Oscars' Popular Film Category Generate Ratings or Just Controversy?

    Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March. Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16. Written and directed by Nijla […]

  • Hell or High Water Chris Pine

    'Outlaw King,' 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' to Open and Close Toronto Film Festival

    Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March. Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16. Written and directed by Nijla […]

  • Cobie SmuldersChanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists

    Cobie Smulders Comedy 'Alright Now' Lands at Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March. Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16. Written and directed by Nijla […]

  • Jordan Peele photographed by Art Streiber

    What's Next for Jordan Peele and His House of Horrors

    Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March. Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16. Written and directed by Nijla […]

  • Cannes Winner 'Shoplifters' Breaks China Box

    Cannes Winner 'Shoplifters' Breaks a China Record

    Orion Classics has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the coming-of-age drama “Jinn,” which won the Special Jury Award for writing at the SXSW Festival in March. Orion Classics will release the drama in theaters on Nov. 15 and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16. Written and directed by Nijla […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad