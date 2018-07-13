Jim Jarmusch Is Making a Zombie Movie With Bill Murray and Selena Gomez

Bill Murray, Selena Gomez
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Independent stalwart Jim Jarmusch is making a zombie movie with Bill Murray.

“The Dead Don’t Die,” which also stars Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, and Chloe Sevigny, is already filming in Upstate New York.

Murray was seen in on-set photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Murray plays a police officer alongside colleagues portrayed by Driver and Sevigny. Images from Just Jared also show Gomez and a bloody Austin Butler.

Although Jarmsuch has not officially announced the project, Murray mentioned the pic in March in an interview with Philly.com.

“I’ve got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It’s a zombie movie,” Murray said at the time. “Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors … it shoots over the summer. But no, I will not play a zombie.”

Jarmusch and Murray previously worked together on 2003’s “Coffee and Cigarettes” and 2005’s “Broken Flowers.” Driver starred in Jarmusch’s most recent film, “Paterson.”

Jarmusch previously portrayed the world of the undead in 2013’s “Only Lovers Left Alive,” toplined by Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, Slimane Dazi, and John Hurt. The movie was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Jarmusch’s other credits include “Stranger Than Paradise,” “Down by Law,” “Mystery Train,” “Dead Man,” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.”

Reps for Jarmusch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

