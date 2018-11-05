Jim Gaffigan’s Drama ‘American Dreamer’ Bought by Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Derrick Borte’s drama “American Dreamer,” starring comedian Jim Gaffigan in his leading-man debut.

“American Dreamer,” which premiered in September at the Los Angeles Film Festival, follows a down-on-his-luck rideshare driver who makes extra cash chauffeuring a low-level drug dealer around town. He soon finds himself in a serious financial bind and decides to kidnap the dealer’s child. As the night grows darker, tensions build as he escorts the drug dealer in search of the missing kid.

Robbie Jones (“Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor”), Isabel Arraiza (“Elementary”), Alejandro Hernandez (“New Amsterdam”), and Tammy Blanchard co-star in the movie.

Borte (“The Joneses”) directed from a script he co-wrote with Daniel Forte. The film was produced by Scott Lochmus for Storyland Pictures, in association with the Virginia Film Office and Old Dominion University. Jonathan Gray, Mary Vernieu, XYZ Films, and Sugar Studios executive produced.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “Borte has helmed an intimate and unsettling film. Gaffigan performs as never-seen before; he brings to life a subtle and tense portrait.”

Ness Saban and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, with XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin on behalf of the filmmakers.

The deal was announced Monday at the American Film Market.