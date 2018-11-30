×
Jillian Apfelbaum Named Exec VP of Content at Village Roadshow

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Jillian Apfelbaum has been named executive vice president of content at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

As part of an internal mandate to up production volume, Apfelbaum has been tasked with finding and developing feature films, and keeping an eye on potential television and digital opportunities.

She will report to Bruce Berman, CEO and chairman at Village Roadshow Pictures, all under the purview of Steve Mosko — the just-named CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

“Jillian’s appointment as a senior ‘content’ executive marks a new chapter for VREG to tell stories and engage audiences beyond films and into the television arena and related platforms,” Mosko said in a statement.

Apfelbaum joins the company from Imperative Entertainment, where she served as film head. Her oversight included creative and physical production on projects like the upcoming Warner Bros. pic “The Mule,” starring Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper.

She was also an on-set producer on the Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling movie “Late Night,” and is involved in the high-profile adaptation of the best-selling “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Prior to joining Imperative, Apfelbaum ran the New York-based production company Ars Nova, where she worked with playwrights, and acquired, developed, and produced a variety of comedy projects.

