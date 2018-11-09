You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Game of Thrones' Actress Jessica Henwick Joins 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

CREDIT: Rebecca Cabage/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Henwick is set to join the ensemble cast of Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” sources tell Variety.

Adam Wingard is directing the film, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, “Deadpool 2” actor Julian Dennison, Rebecca Hall, and “Atlanta’s” Brian Tyree Henry.

Plot details are vague, but the action movie will feature the two titular classic monsters squaring off in some form. Henwick’s character remains unknown at this time.

This marks the fourth movie in the cinematic universe featuring the two famous creatures. The first installment of Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” was 2014’s “Godzilla,” followed by 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” which grossed more than $566 million worldwide. A sequel to “Godzilla,” titled “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” with Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Vera Farmiga, is now in production.

Godzilla vs. Kong” hits theaters on May 22, 2020.

Henwick broke out in “Game of Thrones” as Sand Snake Nymeria Sand, who first appeared in Season 5 of the hit HBO show. She then went on to land the role of Colleen Wing in Marvel and Netflix’s “Iron Fist” and would reprise that role on “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders.” On the film side, she has been seen in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Underwater.”

She is represented by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

  • Glenn Close (Joan Castleman)'The Wife' arrivals,

    Glenn Close Selected for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

