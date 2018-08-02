Jessica Chastain Producing, Starring in Action Movie ‘Eve’ With Voltage

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Jessica Chastain
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain will star in the character-drive action movie “Eve” and will produce through her Freckle Films production company with Voltage Pictures.

Matthew Newton, who wrote the script, will also direct the picture. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Newton most recently directed “Who We Are Now,” starring Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zach Quinto, which FilmRise picked up after it premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival.

Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam will produce alongside Chastain and her partner Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films. Newton will also produce. Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer with Babacar Diene serving as co-producer.

Chastain and Carmichael said in a joint statement, “Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters.  We’ve been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on ‘Eve.’”

Chartier said, “Matt Newton wrote a wonderful new character in ‘Eve’ and Jessica Chastain will once again deliver an amazing performance.”

Chastain starred in “Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin’s feature directorial debut. She will join the X-Men film series in “Dark Phoenix” as an alien shapeshifter and will play the adult Beverly Marsh in “It: Chapter 2.” She will also star as Tammy Wynette opposite Josh Brolin’s George Jones in “George and Tammy.”

Chastain was nominated for Academy Awards for “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Newton said, “I have always admired Jessica Chastain’s work. So when I wrote Eve, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life. I am humbled and thrilled to be collaborating with Jessica and Voltage on the film.”

 

.

 

