Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Thriller ‘The Good Nurse’

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.”

The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many as 40 patients before being arrested in 2003.

Bron Studios will produce and release the pic through Lionsgate.

“The Good Nurse,” based on the book by Charles Graeber, will be adapted by Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Danish helmer Tobias Lindholm has been attached to direct the project for the past two years.

Redmayne, who won the best actor Oscar for “The Theory of Everything,” will seen be next as Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Chastain starred in “Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin’s feature directorial debut. She will appear in the X-Men film “Dark Phoenix” as an alien shapeshifter and will play the adult Beverly Marsh in “It: Chapter Two.” She was recently attached to star in the actioner “Eve” and will produce through her Freckle Films production company with Voltage Pictures.

Lindholm’s 2015 film “A War” (Krigen), about a Danish military company captured by the Taliban, received an Oscar nomination for best foreign language film.

Redmayne is represented by CAA, United Agents, and attorney Karl Austen. Chastain is repped by CAA and Mosaic.