Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Thriller ‘The Good Nurse’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.”

The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many as 40 patients before being arrested in 2003.

Bron Studios will produce and release the pic through Lionsgate.

“The Good Nurse,” based on the book by Charles Graeber, will be adapted by Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Danish helmer Tobias Lindholm has been attached to direct the project for the past two years.

Redmayne, who won the best actor Oscar for “The Theory of Everything,” will seen be next as Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Chastain starred in “Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin’s feature directorial debut. She will appear in the X-Men film “Dark Phoenix” as an alien shapeshifter and will play the adult Beverly Marsh in “It: Chapter Two.” She was recently attached to star in the actioner “Eve” and will produce through her Freckle Films production company with Voltage Pictures.

Lindholm’s 2015 film “A War” (Krigen), about a Danish military company captured by the Taliban, received an Oscar nomination for best foreign language film.

Redmayne is represented by CAA, United Agents, and attorney Karl Austen. Chastain is repped by CAA and Mosaic. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne

    Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Thriller 'The Good Nurse'

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

  • Kesha Praying

    Kesha Finds Her Way Out of the Woods in New 'Rainbow' Documentary Teaser

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Outlines Streaming Service, Will Launch in Late 2019

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

  • Unit Still for Ray & Liz

    Locarno Film Review: 'Ray & Liz'

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Disney Third-Quarter Earnings Miss on Revenue, Stock Dips

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

  • Jon Turteltaub, Director, Page Kennedy, Olafur

    'The Meg' Is 'Jaws' on Steroids, Says Star Rainn Wilson

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

  • Chris Pratt Walk of Fame Star

    Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Pulled From Universal's Release Schedule

    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller “The Good Nurse.” The movie, which has been in development at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures since 2016, centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track down Cullen after he killed as many […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad