Jesse Plemons to Co-Star With Keri Russell in Scott Cooper’s ‘Antlers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight.

Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.”

“Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who takes an interest in a mysterious and withdrawn student. As they become closer, she discovers that the boy is harboring a secret that could have deadly consequences.

It is unknown who Plemons will be playing in the film.

Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson wrote the script, which is based on Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy.” Cooper did additional revisions. Kevin Turen and Antosca are exec producing.

Plemons and Cooper have a solid history, going back to Cooper’s mob movie “Black Mass” as well as the recently released western “Hostiles,” which also starred Christian Bale. In addition to “Hostiles,” Plemons was recently seen in the New Line comedy “Game Night” and the Oscar-nominated “The Post.” He also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in “American Made.”

He is currently filming “Jungle Cruise” opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and can also be seen next in Martin Scorsese gangster film “The Irishman.” He is repped by TalentWorks.