Jesse Plemons to Co-Star With Keri Russell in Scott Cooper’s ‘Antlers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jesse Plemons Antlers
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight.

Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.”

Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who takes an interest in a mysterious and withdrawn student. As they become closer, she discovers that the boy is harboring a secret that could have deadly consequences.

It is unknown who Plemons will be playing in the film.

Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson wrote the script, which is based on Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy.” Cooper did additional revisions. Kevin Turen and Antosca are exec producing.

Plemons and Cooper have a solid history, going back to Cooper’s mob movie “Black Mass” as well as the recently released western “Hostiles,” which also starred Christian Bale. In addition to “Hostiles,” Plemons was recently seen in the New Line comedy “Game Night” and the Oscar-nominated “The Post.” He also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in “American Made.”

He is currently filming “Jungle Cruise” opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and can also be seen next in Martin Scorsese gangster film “The Irishman.” He is repped by TalentWorks.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Jesse Plemons Antlers

    Jesse Plemons to Co-Star With Keri Russell in Scott Cooper's 'Antlers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

  • You Can Choose Your Family

    Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Narrative, Documentary Feature Selections

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

  • First Look at Trailer for Avi

    First Look at Trailer for Avi Nesher’s Toronto Entry 'The Other Story'

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

  • SXSW Winner 'Jinn' Bought by Orion

    SXSW Winner 'Jinn' Bought by Orion Classics for November Release

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

  • Federico Veiroj's Toronto/San Sebastian Title ‘Belmonte’

    Watch the Exclusive Trailer for Federico Veiroj's Toronto, San Sebastián Player 'Belmonte'

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

  • Oscars Popular Film Illustration

    Will Oscars' Popular Film Category Generate Ratings or Just Controversy?

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

  • Theodore Pellerin stars as “Xavier” and

    'Outlaw King,' 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' to Open and Close Toronto Film Festival

    Jesse Plemons is looking to reteam with his “Hostiles” helmer Scott Cooper on the director’s next pic, “Antlers,” a supernatural horror-thriller set up at Fox Searchlight. Guillermo del Toro is producing the project with David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.” “Antlers” follows a teacher (Keri Russell) who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad