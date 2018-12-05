×
Jesse Plemons in Talks to Star in Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jesse Plemons is in talks to co-star with Brie Larson in Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” for Netflix, sources tell Variety.

Plemons will play Jake, a man going on a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm with his girlfriend (Larson), who is thinking of terminating their relationship. When Jake makes an unexpected detour leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.

Kaufman is directing and adapting the script based on Ian Reid’s 2016 novel. He is also producing with Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu. Reid will serve as co-producer.

Plemons credits include Scott Cooper’s western “Hostiles,” “Game Night” with Rachel McAdams, Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” and “American Made” alongside Tom Cruise.

He recently wrapped production on Fox Searchlight’s “Antlers” opposite Keri Russell and also shot “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Plemons can be seen next in Martin Scorsese’s gangster film “The Irishman.” He is repped by TalentWorks.

Kaufman, known for his acclaimed screenwriting work on “Adaptation” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” most recently directed “Synecdoche, New York.”

