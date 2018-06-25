You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jesse Eisenberg-Produced Documentary ‘The World Before Your Feet’ Finds Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The World Before Your Feet
CREDIT: Courtesy of SXSW

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, who for six years has walked every block of every street in New York City in a journey of over 8,000 miles.

“Jeremy has found in Matt Green, a kind of contemporary Thoreau, and in the process of documenting Matt’s quest has made one of the most poignant and inspiring city symphonies in documentary history,” said Greenwich co-managing director Edward Arentz.

“Jesse and I are thrilled and honored that Greenwich Entertainment will be releasing ‘The World Before Your Feet’ and helping audiences discover Matt’s unique journey,” said Workman.  “With the passion that Edward and his team have for this film, we know this is the ideal partnership.”

Eisenberg told Variety in an interview at SXSW that he was contacted by Workman to see if he’d back this story. “I’ve shepherded along projects that I’ve acted in and turned down producing roles because they just seem superfluous,” Eisenberg said. “This was a different situation. In my opinion, it just felt like being a public champion for something.”

“I walked with Matt Green. His knowledge about the specifics of New York City is so unbelievable, whether it be why a fire hydrant is this color to why graffiti on this street matches graffiti in Green Point, Brooklyn, because the artist has a cousin and they do a similar tag,” he added. “One of the points Matt makes in the movie is you could live on 16th street and never see what happened on 17th street. It’s because of the concentration.”

The Film Sales Company’s Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga, on behalf of the filmmakers, negotiated the deal with Greenwich’s Arentz and Jen Mecum of Dembitzer & Dembitzer.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • The World Before Your Feet

    Jesse Eisenberg-Produced Documentary 'The World Before Your Feet' Finds Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

  • 'Burden,' 'Bathtubs Over Broadway' Take Top

    'Burden,' 'Bathtubs Over Broadway' Take Top Honors at Nantucket Film Festival

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

  • Exclusive First Look at 'Reflections in

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Tale 'Reflections in the Dust' (WATCH)

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

  • Jamie FoxxBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    2018 BET Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Youth-Centered Show

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

  • Japan Ramps Up International Film Co-Productions

    Japanese Film Makers Find Opportunities in International Co-Productions

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

  • Netflix Unveils 'Great Day in Hollywood'

    Netflix Unveils 'Great Day in Hollywood' Image Spot Highlighting Black Creators

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

  • Kendrick Lamar

    2018 BET Awards Complete Winners List

    Greenwich Entertainment has acquired Jeremy Workman’s documentary “The World Before Your Feet,” and will release the film theatrically later this year, Variety has learned exclusively. “The World Before Your Feet,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was directed by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. The documentary follows Matt Green, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad