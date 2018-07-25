Jermaine Fowler Joins Zoey Deutch in Indie Drama ‘Buffaloed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jermaine Fowler will star alongside Zoey Deutch in Lost City and Bold Crayon’s “Buffaloed.”

Production is set to get underway this month in Toronto with Tanya Wexler directing and Brian Sacca penning the script.

The story follows homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, N.Y. After getting into some trouble, Peg finds herself crippled by debt and with her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with the “kingpin” of debt collecting in Buffalo.

The indie dramedy will be produced by Lost City’s Mason Novick and Finemore and Bold Crayon’s Jeffrey Katz and Michael Bannor MacGregor, with Sacca also producing. James Hoppe, Elizabeth Grave, and Brooke Davies will executive produce for Lost City, as will Phil Quartararo of Bold Crayon, along with Mary Anne Waterhouse and Kirsten Ames. Hyperion Equity Partners provided the financing on behalf of Bold Crayon. Grave brought in the project and shepherded for Lost City. CAA and ICM are representing domestic rights.

Fowler, who recently appeared alongside Lakeith Stanfield in “Sorry to Bother You,” is best known for his CBS series “Superior Donuts.” He is repped by WME and 3 Arts.