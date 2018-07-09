New Line Buys Comedy Pitch ‘The Come Up’ From Jermaine Fowler (EXCLUSIVE)

New Line has purchased a comedy pitch, “The Come Up,” an original story from “Sorry to Bother You” co-star Jermaine Fowler, Variety has learned. Fowler, who also stars in “Superior Donuts,” will star and also serve as executive producer.

The project will also feature Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Uncle Drew” and the upcoming Fox series “Rel”) and brothers Keith Lucas and Kenneth Lucas as co-stars. The screenplay will be written by Michael Starrbury (“The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete” and “Central Park Five”).

“I am excited to be collaborating with New Line Cinema, Wrigley Pictures and our screenwriter Michael Starburry on ‘The Come Up’ – a project I have been passionate about for years now,” Fowler said in a statement. “Since bringing the concept to them it’s been nothing but synergy and raw excitement. As an actor, it is a dream come true to be working opposite my comedy brothers, Lil Rel Howery and The Lucas Brothers. I am grateful they’ve come on board to tell this hilarious and inspiring story with me.”

“The Come Up” will be produced by John Rickard (“Rampage,” “Horrible Bosses” and “How to be Single”) through his Wrigley Pictures banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

