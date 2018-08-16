You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeremy Slater Tapped to Adapt Stephen King's 'Tommyknockers'

Brent Lang

Jeremy Slater
Jeremy Slater has been tapped to adapt “The Tommyknockers” for Universal Pictures, Variety has learned. The Stephen King adaptation is being produced by James Wan and Michael Clear, the team behind “The Nun” and “Annabelle: Creation,” and “It’s” Roy Lee.

The Tommyknockers” centers on the discovery of a long-buried alien object and the disastrous consequences its unearthing has on the residents of the Maine town of Haven. Some people are inspired to commit violent acts, others disappear, almost everyone’s lives are influenced for the worse.

Slater has previously written for Fox’s small-screen version of “The Exorcist,” and penned the 2015 version of “Fantastic Four,” as well as “The Lazarus Effect.” “The Tommyknockers” was previously adapted into a 1993 miniseries on ABC, starring Jimmy Smits of “NYPD Blue” fame.

King adaptations can be hit or miss. “It” was a major success, spawning a follow-up that is expected to hit theaters next year. However, last summer’s “The Dark Tower” was a box office bomb — and for every winner like a “The Green Mile” or “The Shawshank Redemption,” there’s a dud such as “Needful Things.”

The film will be produced under Wan’s Atomic Monster banner alongside Konigsberg/Sanitsky and Lee and Jon Berg for Vertigo Entertainment.

Slater is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.

  • The Nun Trailer

    'The Nun' Eyes Huge $32 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    Locarno Film Review: 'M'

    Chernin Entertainment Ups David Ready to Exec VP of Film and Television

    MoviePass Cuts Film Selections for Subscribers to Six-Seven Titles per Day

    Film Review: Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

    Jared Leto Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

    Editor and Composer Delivered Pacing, Mood for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

