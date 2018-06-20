You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeremy Irons-Jack Huston Comedy ‘An Actor Prepares’ Bought by Gravitas (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all North American rights to the comedy “An Actor Prepares,” starring Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Ben Schwartz and Mamie Gummer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Steve Clark directed from a script that he co-wrote with Thomas Moffett. The project was introduced at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where international sales were launched.

Irons portrays a famous, hard-drinking actor who suffers a heart attack and is forced to drive across the country to make it in time for the wedding of his daughter, played by Gummer. His only hope of making the wedding lies with his estranged son, played by Huston, is a devoted husband and professor who couldn’t be more different from his father. As the two set out on their adventure, they become closer and realize they are more alike than they thought.

Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston make a hilarious father and son duo in this delightful comedy,” said Laura Florence, VP of sales and marketing for Gravitas Ventures.

Gravitas Ventures plans to release “An Actor Prepares” in theaters and on demand on Aug. 31. Nolan Gallagher from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with CAA.

