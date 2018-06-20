You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Producer Jennifer Todd Beats Out Jason Blum in Academy Governors Runoff Election

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Q. Martin

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week.

This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie occurred in the balloting. Runoff elections were also held in 2009 (Directors Branch), 2015 (Writers Branch), and 2016 (Film Editors Branch).

Todd produced the 89th and 90th Oscars telecasts along with producer Michael De Luca. She received an Emmy nomination for the former, which infamously ended in the mishandling of the best picture envelope, resulting in the wrong film being announced as the winner. Her film credits include “Memento,” “Across the Universe,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Live by Night.”

Todd joins incumbents Albert Berger and Mark Johnson in leading the branch, and will take her post on July 1.

The other newly elected governors were announced last week.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Producer Jennifer Todd Beats Jason Blum

    Producer Jennifer Todd Beats Out Jason Blum in Academy Governors Runoff Election

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

  • Mel Gibson

    Mel Gibson Loses Bid to Block Release of 'Professor and the Madman'

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

  • Mary J. Blige

    Mary J. Blige to Star in Horror-Thriller 'Body Cam' for Paramount

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

  • Movie Theater

    The MoviePass Effect Is Here to Stay -- Even if MoviePass Isn't

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

  • George Clooney

    George Clooney in Negotiations to Direct Science-Fiction Thriller 'Echo'

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

  • Richard Greenberg Dead: Title Designer Was

    Richard Greenberg, Title Designer of 'Superman' and 'The Matrix,' Dies at 71

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

  • Set del film "Loro" di Paolo

    Film Review: 'Loro 2'

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week. This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad