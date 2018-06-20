Producer Jennifer Todd Beats Out Jason Blum in Academy Governors Runoff Election

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Oscars telecast producer Jennifer Todd has won the runoff election for the open Producers Branch seat for 2018-2019. Todd and producer Jason Blum tied for the seat in the Board election last week.

This is the fourth time in Academy history that a tie occurred in the balloting. Runoff elections were also held in 2009 (Directors Branch), 2015 (Writers Branch), and 2016 (Film Editors Branch).

Todd produced the 89th and 90th Oscars telecasts along with producer Michael De Luca. She received an Emmy nomination for the former, which infamously ended in the mishandling of the best picture envelope, resulting in the wrong film being announced as the winner. Her film credits include “Memento,” “Across the Universe,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Live by Night.”

Todd joins incumbents Albert Berger and Mark Johnson in leading the branch, and will take her post on July 1.

The other newly elected governors were announced last week.