Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers at Scores’ to Exit Annapurna, Courting New Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Donnelly

Jennifer Lopez
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming exotic dancer drama “The Hustlers at Scores” is seeking a new co-producer and distributor and is exiting Annapurna Pictures, multiple individuals familiar with the film told Variety.

Gloria Sanchez Productions, which was founded by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and is run by producer Jessica Elbaum, is seeking a new home for the project that was slated for production early next year. STX is in advanced talks to acquire the film, one of the insiders added, and “Crazy Rich Asians” star has just been set Constance Wu in a supporting role.

Another insider close to filmmaker conversations said creative differences were emerging as production moved closer to start. Reps for Lopez, Annapurna and Gary Sanchez had no immediate comment.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement that a high-profile film about the downfall of Fox News honcho Roger Ailes is being dropped by the studio some two weeks before production was set to begin. Focus Features is expected to take that film, which stars Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie.

Lorene Scafaria is set to direct “The Hustlers at Scores” with Lopez starring, Variety previously reported, which is inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler. Scafaria’s script takes place in the late aughts of New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers at Scores' to Exit Annapurna, Courting New Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Halloween Poll

    Poll: What's the Best 'Halloween' Movie?

  Dwayne Johnson to Star in Netflix's 'John Henry and the Statesmen'

    Dwayne Johnson to Star in Netflix's 'John Henry and the Statesmen'

  • James Gunn

    From Marvel to DC: James Gunn in Talks to Take on 'Suicide Squad 2'

  • 'Tel Aviv on Fire' Bought by

    'Tel Aviv on Fire' Bought by European Distributors, Cohen Media for the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

  • null

    Universal, Regal Offer 14,000 Free 'First Man' Tickets to Military Service Members

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger Skirts Fox Questions, Ponders Political 'Polarization' at Vanity Fair Summit Kickoff

