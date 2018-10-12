Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn to Star in Family Drama ‘Walkaway Joe’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, Julian Feder and Julie Ann Emery are starring in the family drama “Walkaway Joe,” which has begun shooting in St. John’s Parish, La.

Tom Wright is helming in his directorial debut from a script by Michael Milillo. “Walkaway Joe” is the story of an unlikely friendship between a teenage boy searching for his father, who has abandoned his family. The boy takes to his bicycle to find his father and a wandering loner hiding from his past reluctantly takes in the boy.

Producers are Rachel McHale, Minor Childers and Michael Milillo. SwingLake Entertainment is the production company.

Morgan has starred as Negan in “The Walking Dead” since the finale of the sixth season. Strathairn received a best actor Academy Award nomination for Edward R. Murrow biopic “Good Night, and Good Luck” and has starred recently in the series “McMafia,” “The Expanse” and “Billions.” Feder starred in “A Boy Called Po” and Emery’s credits include “Better Call Saul” and “Catch-22.”

Morgan is repped by UTA and attorney Stuart Rosenthal. Strathairn is repped by ICM and Madeline Ryan. Feder is represented by Lesa Kirk of Open Entertainment and Stella Alex of The Savage Agency. Emery is represented by Innovative Artists and Rohner Walerstein.