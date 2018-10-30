Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connie Nielsen to Star in Drama ‘Postcard Killings’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, star of AMC’s series “The Walking Dead,” and Connie Nielsen have signed on for the Janusz Kaminski-directed thriller “The Postcard Killings.”

The two will co-star in the film adapted from James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s bestseller. The film follows a New York detective (Morgan) whose life is thrown into turmoil when he learns that his daughter and son-in-law have been brutally murdered in London. As he digs into the case, similar crimes are reported across Europe with each killing accompanied by a postcard sent to a local journalist.

Nielsen will play the detective’s ex-wife, who turns her grief back home into action when she becomes an active part of the hunt for her daughter’s killer. Jamie Blackley (“Irrational Man”) is attached to play a young American who gets caught up as the horror unfolds.

Good Films Collective is producing and financing the project, which is slated to begin filming in early 2019. Good Films and Lionsgate are launching sales at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kaminski has worked with Steven Spielberg as a cinematographer on his movies since 1993, when he won the Academy Award for best cinematography for his work on “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” He’s also directed the horror film “Lost Souls” and the television series “The Event” and “The Divide.”

Good Films Collective recently completed “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. Previously, Good Films financed and produced Brad Furman’s “The Infiltrator,” starring Bryan Cranston. Morgan is repped by UTA. Nielsen is repped by UTA and the Artists Partnership. Kaminski is repped by ICM.