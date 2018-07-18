A 25-Foot Jeff Goldblum Statue Appears in London

A massive statue has popped up on the banks of the River Thames by London’s Tower Bridge to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park” — and, no, it’s not a dinosaur.

Now TV’s publicity team commissioned a larger-than-life rendering of “Jurassic Park” star Jeff Goldblum, clad in Dr. Ian Malcolm’s iconic all-black outfit with the shirt entirely unbuttoned, in an effort to recreate his famous pose from the film.

Many have stopped for photos with the statue since it appeared Wednesday to reminisce about the film and Goldblum’s scene-stealing role, known for memorable one-liners like, “Life finds a way.”

25ft Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which was June 11th, a month ago. Also none of the movie was filmed in London nor is Jeff Goldblum a native of the English capital. So let's just bask in its nonsensical glory. pic.twitter.com/TKQKozleMn — Adam Ricard (@Adam1021) July 18, 2018

Goldblum recently reprised his character for the latest installment in the “Jurassic” franchise, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. BD Wong also returned for both “Jurassic World” films as Dr. Henry Wu. He and Goldblum are the only primary cast members from the first “Jurassic” film to join the new iterations. The original “Jurassic Park” launched on June 11, 1993 in the United States and on July 15, 1993 in the United Kingdom.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

“Jurassic Park” fans will have the chance to see #JurassicJeff in London until the statue is removed on July 26.