Jeff Goldblum Joins Michael Sheen, Michelle Monaghan in ‘The Price of Admission’

Jeff Goldblum is joining Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan in writer-director Peter Glanz’s comedy-drama “The Price of Admission.”

Producers are Neda Armian of Armian Pictures, Alex Foster, and Glanz. Radiant Films International president and CEO Mimi Steinbauer made the announcement on Tuesday.

“The Price of Admission” is in the tradition of “Being John Malkovich” and “Birdman” — a story that’s part dramedy, part existential thriller. Sheen will portray a middling playwright undergoing a midlife crisis whose wife (Monaghan) grows weary of playing second fiddle to his work. But he’s incapable of functioning in reality and submerges himself in an elaborate play about his life. The only person who understands him is his best friend, portrayed by Goldblum, a behavioral psychologist undergoing a midlife crisis of his own.

Radiant Films International is handling foreign rights to the movie, which was presented to buyers at last year’s Cannes Film Market. Radiant’s acquisitions executive Mike Dougherty introduced the project to the company, with Steinbauer negotiating the deal. ICM packaged the pic and is handling the U.S. rights.

Goldblum’s recent credits include “Isle of Dogs,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.” He’ll be seen next as the wisecracking Dr. Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which begins opening in international markets this week.