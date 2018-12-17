Jeff Bridges to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2019 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 76th Golden Globes on Jan. 6, 2019.

Bridges has starred in legendary films like “The Big Lebowski,” “Crazy Heart,” “True Grit,” and “The Fabulous Baker Boys.”

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement. “Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

Bridges’ first Golden Globe nomination came in 1984 for best actor in “Starman.” Seven years later he received his second Golden Globe nomination for his performance in “The Fisher King,” co-starring Robin Williams. In 2001, he was honored with another Golden Globe nomination for his role in “The Contender,” Rod Lurie’s political thriller, co-starring Gary Oldman and Joan Allen, in which Bridges played the president of the United States.

In 2017, he received another Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor as a retiring Texas Ranger in “Hell or High Water,” a modern action bank heist thriller set in West Texas. The critically acclaimed film starred Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Gil Birmingham.

Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Honorees over the decades include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.