Jean Reno’s Thriller ‘Cold Blood Legacy’ Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Photo by Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Screen Media has bought North American rights to the action thriller “Cold Blood Legacy,” starring Jean Reno and Sarah Lind, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is directed by Frédéric Petitjean from his own script. “Cold Blood Legacy” centers on a legendary hitman, portrayed by Reno, who enjoys the isolation of his lakeside cabin. When his solitude is shattered by the arrival of a young woman (played by Lind), the survivor of a massive snowmobile accident, he must decide whether to risk his own life to save hers.

“Cold Blood Legacy” also stars Joe Anderson (“Twilight”), David Gyasi (“Interstellar”), Ihor Ciszkewycz,  François Guétary (“Lost”)  and Samantha Bond (“Downton Abbey”).

“Cold Blood Legacy” was produced by Corinne Benichou and Florence Moos for Eight35, and co-produced by Laurent Tolleron for Seven52, and Olias Barco and Oleg German for Eastwest.  Seth Needle, senior VP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with sales agent Goldcrest Films Intl.  A day-and-date release is planned for the first half of 2019.

“Cold Blood Legacy is the story of one man facing up to his own fears.  What is exciting for audiences is how this harsh wilderness becomes a brutal and unforgiving nemesis. It’s a breath-taking game of chess played out on an epic scale,” said Petitjean.

 

