Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ Reboot Falls Apart

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Jason Momoa
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa has announced that Sony’s remake of “The Crow” appears to have fallen apart — but asserted that he’s still eager to play the lead role.

Momoa made the disclosure about the project’s demise and apologized to fans in an Instagram post Thursday alongside a photo of himself with filmmaker Corin Hardy, who was to direct.

“I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role,” Momoa said. “I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right.”

Deadline first reported that financial issues between “The Crow” producer Samuel Hadida and Sony were the cause of the project’s collapse.

Sony announced on March 2 that “The Crow” would be released in theaters on Oct. 11, 2019. The reboot was aiming to be a more faithful adaption of James O’Barr’s original 1989 comic book of the same name, and had been in development at Relativity Media with various directors and actors for nearly a decade.

The original film, directed by Alex Proyas, grossed $50.7 million at the domestic box office. It became a cult hit after Brandon Lee, who played the rock musician brought back from the dead to avenge the rape and murder of his girlfriend, died during the production of the film, shot with a defective blank days before the “The Crow” wrapped. Miramax released “The Crow” and the 1996 sequel “The Crow: City Of Angels.”

Momoa will be seen next in Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” which opens Dec. 21.

  • Jason Momoa

    Jason Momoa's 'The Crow' Reboot Falls Apart

  • Sterling K. Brown

    Sterling K. Brown Joins Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' as Production Resumes

  • Toni Collette Playback Podcast

    Playback: Toni Collette on 'Hereditary' and Memories of 'The Sixth Sense'

  • Transilvania's Hungarian Day Takes on Trauma

    Transilvania's Hungarian Day Takes on Trauma of the Past and Present

  • Slender Man

    'Slender Man' Being Shopped to Other Studios as Sony, Producers Clash (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Transilvania Goes Back to the USSR

    Transilvania Goes Back to the USSR for Stories That Transcend Politics

  • 'Buy Me a Gun' Review: An

    Film Review: 'Buy Me a Gun'

