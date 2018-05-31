Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ Reboot Falls Apart

Jason Momoa has announced that Sony’s remake of “The Crow” appears to have fallen apart — but asserted that he’s still eager to play the lead role.

Momoa made the disclosure about the project’s demise and apologized to fans in an Instagram post Thursday alongside a photo of himself with filmmaker Corin Hardy, who was to direct.

“I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role,” Momoa said. “I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right.”

Deadline first reported that financial issues between “The Crow” producer Samuel Hadida and Sony were the cause of the project’s collapse.

Sony announced on March 2 that “The Crow” would be released in theaters on Oct. 11, 2019. The reboot was aiming to be a more faithful adaption of James O’Barr’s original 1989 comic book of the same name, and had been in development at Relativity Media with various directors and actors for nearly a decade.

The original film, directed by Alex Proyas, grossed $50.7 million at the domestic box office. It became a cult hit after Brandon Lee, who played the rock musician brought back from the dead to avenge the rape and murder of his girlfriend, died during the production of the film, shot with a defective blank days before the “The Crow” wrapped. Miramax released “The Crow” and the 1996 sequel “The Crow: City Of Angels.”

Momoa will be seen next in Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” which opens Dec. 21.

