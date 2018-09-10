Jason Blum, Marti Noxon Among SXSW 2019 Speakers

Jason Blum, Marti Noxon, Kevin Systrom and Shirley Manson have been selected as speakers at next year’s South by Southwest Conference.

The quartet were among the high-profile name announced Monday in the first wave of keynote and featured speakers for the 2019 conference, running concurrently with the SXSW Film Festival on March 8-17 in Austin, Texas.

Keynotes announced include Instagram CEO Systrom, interviewed by TechCrunch editor-at-large Josh Constine, and a keynote conversation between Shirley Manson, lead vocalist of the rock band Garbage, singer-songwriter Lauren Mayberry of the Scottish electronic pop band Chvrches, and writer, producer, and director Marti Noxon.

Among the featured speakers revealed are Jason Blum in conversation with John Pierson; writer and 2017 Time Person of the Year Susan Fowler; architect Bjarke Ingels; artist and musician Amanda Palmer; co-founder of Upworthy and Fellow at the New America Foundation Eli Pariser; New York Times bestselling author Michael Pollan; media theorist and author Douglas Rushkoff; BenevolentAI CEO Joanna Shields; futurist and author Amy Webb.

SXSW Conference programming is organized into 25 tracks divided between interactive, film, music, and convergence, presented in a variety of session formats.

Systrom is the CEO and co-founder of Instagram, a global community of over one billion and a family of apps including Instagram, IGTV, Direct, Boomerang, and Layout. Manson is best known as the lead vocalist of Garbage, and has been an active recording artist for more than 30 years.

Noxon’s most recent projects include the series “Dietland” for AMC and “Sharp Objects” for HBO, both of which she serves as creator and showrunner. Her recent television offerings are Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Code Black” for CBS, and “UnREAL” at Lifetime.

Blum and Pierson met in 1993 when they worked on a feature called “My Life’s In Turnaround together. Blum is a two-time Academy Award-nominated producer for “Get Out” and “Whiplash” and two-time Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer. His Blumhouse banner produced the Purge, Sinister, Insidious, and Paranormal Activity franchises.