Jared Leto Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-winner Jared Leto has signed with WME for film and television representation.

This is a major signing for the agency as Leto, who had been previously with CAA, has ramped up his acting in recent years after being awarded the Academy Award for best supporting actor in the Focus drama “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014.

Reps for Leto could not be reached for comment.

Leto recently had a key role as one of the villains in Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” opposite Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and starred in the Netflix action pic “The Outsider,” which premiered this past March.

Leto’s next big role comes in the Sony “Spider-Man” spinoff “Morbius,” where he will star as the Spider-Man villain in his own standalone directed by Daniel Espinosa. The role was a huge get for Leto, as Sony is revving up its new universe of Marvel characters with Morbius serving as a major part going forward, along with Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Leto is also attached to star in the Andy Warhol biopic “Warhol” that he is also producing with Michael De Luca.

His band 30 Seconds to Mars recently released its latest album “America” this past spring, and Leto will continue to be repped by CAA for musical representation.

