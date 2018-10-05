You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Janelle Monae Joins ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Live-Action Movie

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janelle Monae
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.”

She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, and Kiersey Clemons is Mann’s wife, Darling.

The majority of the cast will play CGI characters, similar to Disney’s wildly successful adaptations of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book,” though Mann and Clemons will take on live-action roles.

Lady and the Tramp” tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who is set astray when her upper-middle-class family has a baby. Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake. It’s expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, which launches next year. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are overseeing the pic for Disney.

Monae just joined the Harriet Tubman biopic and “UglyDolls” animated movie. She will soon be seen on screen in Robert Zemeckis’ “Welcome to Marwen,” co-starring Steve Carell, Merritt Wever, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez, and Gwendoline Christie. Monae’s previous acting credits include “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.”

She recently released her critically-acclaimed third solo album, “Dirty Computer.”

Monae is repped by WME, manager Mikael Moore for Wondaland Management, and attorney Ziffren Brittenham.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Music

  • Janelle Monae

    Janelle Monae Joins 'Lady and the Tramp' Live-Action Movie

    Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.” She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, […]

  • PledgeMusic CEO Steps Down

    PledgeMusic CEO Dominic Pandiscia Steps Down

    Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.” She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, […]

  • Patricia Joseph

    Primary Wave Names Patricia Joseph VP of Creative Synch

    Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.” She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, […]

  • DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    Alessia Cara Drops New Breakup Song and Video, ‘Trust My Lonely’

    Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.” She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, […]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    ‘A Star Is Born’: How Does the Music in the Previous Films Stack Up?

    Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.” She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad