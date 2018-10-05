Janelle Monae Joins ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Live-Action Movie

Janelle Monae has joined Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.”

She is set to voice Peg, one of the dogs Lady meets when she is taken to the pound. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Thomas Mann nabbed the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear, and Kiersey Clemons is Mann’s wife, Darling.

The majority of the cast will play CGI characters, similar to Disney’s wildly successful adaptations of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book,” though Mann and Clemons will take on live-action roles.

“Lady and the Tramp” tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who is set astray when her upper-middle-class family has a baby. Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake. It’s expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, which launches next year. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are overseeing the pic for Disney.

Monae just joined the Harriet Tubman biopic and “UglyDolls” animated movie. She will soon be seen on screen in Robert Zemeckis’ “Welcome to Marwen,” co-starring Steve Carell, Merritt Wever, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez, and Gwendoline Christie. Monae’s previous acting credits include “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.”

She recently released her critically-acclaimed third solo album, “Dirty Computer.”

Monae is repped by WME, manager Mikael Moore for Wondaland Management, and attorney Ziffren Brittenham.