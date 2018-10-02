You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Janelle Monae Joins Harriet Tubman Biopic and ‘UglyDolls’ Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Janelle Monae
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae is joining the cast of Focus Features’ “Harriet,” a new biopic chronicling the life of Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo as the heroic abolitionist.

Monae is also starring in the STX animated movie “UglyDolls” and is expected to perform original songs for the film.

Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Zackary Momoh, Deborah Ayorinde, and Vondie Curtis-Hall round out the cast of “Harriet.”

Kasi Lemmons will direct a screenplay she co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard. Debra Martin Chase, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, and Howard will produce. “Harriet” is set to begin filming this month in Virginia.

Tubman was born into slavery, escaped in 1849, and made more than a dozen missions to rescue about 70 slaves through the Underground Railroad. She served as a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War and campaigned for women’s suffrage.

UglyDolls” is an animated family adventure based on the beloved toy brand. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls pals confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be worthy of love.

Monae will soon be seen on screen in Robert Zemeckis’ “Welcome to Marwen,” co-starring Steve Carell, Merritt Wever, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez, and Gwendoline Christie. Her previous acting credits include “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.”

She recently released her critically-acclaimed third solo album, “Dirty Computer.”

Monae is repped by WME, manager Mikael Moore for Wondaland Management, and attorney Ziffren Brittenham.

  • Noah Centineo Charlie's Angels

    Noah Centineo Joins 'Charlie's Angels' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Diego Boneta

    Actor Diego Boneta Cast For 'Monster Hunter' Film

  • Janelle Monae

    Janelle Monae Joins Harriet Tubman Biopic and 'UglyDolls' Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Doc & Film International Boards Filippo

    Doc & Film International Boards Filippo Meneghetti's 'Deux'

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    Hamptons International Film Festival Boasts Oscar Hopefuls

  • Leaving Netflix in October 2018

    What's Leaving Netflix in October 2018

  • Lionsgate Re-Signs Home Entertainment President Ron

    Lionsgate Re-Signs Home Entertainment President Ron Schwartz

