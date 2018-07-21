Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Sobbing Fan, Who Says ‘Halloween’ Saved His Life

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver.

During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut his phone line and tried to break into his house.

He said he thought to himself, “What would Jamie Lee do?” And ran out into the street, screaming for help.

“Because of you, I’m a victor and not a victim,” he said. Curtis left the stage to embrace the fan and gave him a long hug, kissing him on the cheek. “These kind of emotions are real,” said a visibly moved Curtis.

Earlier, the actress had said, “What made Michael Meyers so frightening was his randomness.” “Halloween,” a sequel to the 1978 classic, finds Curtis’ Laurie Strode suffering from PTSD and once again facing off with the infamous knife-wielding killer.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Film

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Hugs Fan Who

    Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Sobbing Fan, Who Says 'Halloween' Saved His Life

    “Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver. During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut […]

  • Teen Titans Go to the Movies

    Film Review: 'Teen Titans GO! to the Movies'

    “Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver. During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut […]

  • Glass trailer

    M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con

    “Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver. During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut […]

  • James Gunn

    James Gunn Responds to Being Fired From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

    “Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver. During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut […]

  • SUICIDE SQUAD

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

    “Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver. During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad