Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Sobbing Fan, Who Says ‘Halloween’ Saved His Life

“Halloween” may be an escapist horror pic, but for one man at Comic-Con, it proved to be a lifesaver.

During a question and answer session at Universal’s Comic-Con presentation at Hall H on Friday, an attendee choked up while telling star Jamie Lee Curtis that he escaped a life-threatening incident in which another man cut his phone line and tried to break into his house.

He said he thought to himself, “What would Jamie Lee do?” And ran out into the street, screaming for help.

“Because of you, I’m a victor and not a victim,” he said. Curtis left the stage to embrace the fan and gave him a long hug, kissing him on the cheek. “These kind of emotions are real,” said a visibly moved Curtis.

Earlier, the actress had said, “What made Michael Meyers so frightening was his randomness.” “Halloween,” a sequel to the 1978 classic, finds Curtis’ Laurie Strode suffering from PTSD and once again facing off with the infamous knife-wielding killer.