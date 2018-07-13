Jamie Foxx Eyes Michael B. Jordan Courtroom Drama ‘Just Mercy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is in negotiations to join Michael B. Jordan in the courtroom drama “Just Mercy,” sources tell Variety.

The film was originally set up at Broad Green Pictures, but moved to Warner Bros., which was eager to work with Jordan, after the studio shuttered earlier last year.

“Short Term 12” director Destin Cretton is helming and co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham. Jordan will produce with Gil Netter.

Based on the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” the film adaptation tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

Foxx would play the death row inmate Jordan is defending — a role highly coveted by several movie stars. Foxx pushed hard for the gig, which may thrust him back in the awards-season spotlight.

Foxx hosts the Fox series “Beat Shazam,” which is currently in its second season. On the film side, he can next be seen as Little John in Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood,” and was also recently tapped to star in “Spawn” from Todd McFarlane and Jason Blum.

He is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment.