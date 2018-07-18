James Wan, Jason Blum Partner on Robot Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’

“Aquaman” director James Wan and horror movie maven Jason Blum are collaborating on the robot horror movie “M3GAN.”

The duo have hired Gerard Johnstone to direct from a script by Akela Cooper, who has worked on “Luke Cage” and “American Horror Story.” Shooting is scheduled to begin in the fall.

The project was announced on Wednesday, a day before the opening of Comic-Con in San Diego, where both are scheduled to appear. Blum will tout M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” and the reboot of “Halloween” while Wan will discuss “Aquaman” and “The Nun.”

“M3GAN” is centered on a toy company roboticist who develops a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece — only to see the doll become overprotective.

Wan and Blum will produce. Michael Clear, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce with Judson Scott overseeing for the company. Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson will executive produce while Ryan Turek will supervise for the banner.

Blum broke out by producing “Paranormal Activity” in 2007, which led to the “Sinister,” “Insidious,” “Ouija,” and “Purge” franchises, along with “Get Out” and “Split.”

Johnstone is represented by CAA, George Davis of Nelson Davis LLP, and Ken Kamins of Key Creatives. Cooper is repped by ICM Partners. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.