James Marsden to Star in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie

Justin Kroll

James Marsden
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Westworld’s” James Marsden will star in Paramount’s live-action/animation hybrid movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” an adaptation of the classic video game, sources tell Variety.

The studio landed the film rights to the classic game in 2017 and tapped Jeff Fowler to direct.

Neal H. Moritz, who recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount, is producing under his Original Film banner. “Deadpool” director Tim Miller will serve as executive producer, along with Toby Ascher. Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will co-produce.

Sega launched the Sonic game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies to date, including both packaged and digital games on consoles, tablets, and mobile.

The game features a hedgehog named Sonic on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik, a scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds.

The movie is set to bow on Nov. 15, 2019. The film marks the first time that Sonic has ever been adapted for the big screen.

Marsden can currently be seen as Teddy on HBO’s “Westworld,” which is in its second season and continues to be one of the network’s most popular shows. Marsden is also active on the film front, having most recently appeared in Rob Reiner’s “Shock and Awe.”

He is repped by CAA, and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

  • James Marsden

    James Marsden to Star in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Julia Roberts George Clooney

    Julia Roberts to Present George Clooney With AFI Life Achievement Award

  • Angelina Jolie David Oyelowo

    Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo in Talks to Star in Fantasy-Drama 'Come Away'

  • Michael Moore Donald Trump

    Michael Moore Teases Donald Trump Documentary

  • Dave Bautista'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere,

    Dave Bautista to Star in Bold Films' Action-Comedy 'Dogtown'

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Box Office Preview: 'Solo' Tries to Rebound From Rough Start

  • solo a star wars story

    'Solo': How Big a Box Office Dud Is the 'Star Wars' Spinoff?

