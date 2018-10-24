You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Karen, ‘Poltergeist’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 94

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Karen'Sympathy for Delicious' Film Release Party, Los Angeles, America - 27 Apr 2011
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94.

Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New York in the 1940s as a professional actor. Under his new name, he would go on to garner appearances spanning both film and television for more than 70 years.

Of his many roles, Karen is perhaps best known for his rendition of the “Poltergeist” character Mr. Teague, a real estate developer who builds a suburban housing community on top of a cemetery filled with angry spirits. Karen also starred in the horror classic “Return of the Living Dead,” playing an unassuming medical warehouse manager who manages to release an experimental gas that brings the dead back to life. Karen’s other prominent films include “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “The China Syndrome,” “All the President’s Men” and “Mulholland Drive.”

On television, he had a recurring role as Dr. Burke on the soap opera “As The World Turns” as well as his infamous role as Nathan Lassiter in “Little House on the Prairie, an evil business tycoon whose plans lead to the destruction of the town of Walnut Grove in the series finale. His other TV appearances included “The Rockford Files,” “Eight is Enough,” “Lou Grant,” “Eight is Enough,” “The Waltons,” “Dallas,” “Dynasty” and “Cheers.”

Karen is survived by his wife Alba and his son Reed.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More TV

  • James Karen'Sympathy for Delicious' Film Release

    James Karen, 'Poltergeist' and 'Return of the Living Dead' Actor, Dies at 94

    James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94. Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New […]

  • U.K. Government Slams BBC Over Equal

    U.K. Government Committee Slams BBC Over Opportunities and Pay for Women

    James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94. Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New […]

  • TV News Roundup: The Trevor Project

    TV News Roundup: The Trevor Project to Honor Ryan Murphy, Cast of 'Pose'

    James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94. Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Eyes New Role at NBC News (EXCLUSIVE)

    James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94. Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New […]

  • MEGYN KELLY TODAY -- Pictured: Lauri

    Megyn Kelly Blunder Raises Questions About Viability of Her NBC Show

    James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94. Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New […]

  • CNN Returns to New York Offices

    CNN Returns to New York Offices After Bomb Scare

    James Karen, character actor with hundreds of roles who was best known for “Poltergeist” and “Night of the Living Dead,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles, his friend Leonard Maltin confirmed. He was 94. Born Jacob Karnovsky in 1923, the actor later changed his last name to Karen after setting out to pursue a career in New […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad