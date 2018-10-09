You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From Marvel to DC: James Gunn in Talks to Take on ‘Suicide Squad 2’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Gunn
CREDIT: Christopher Jue/EPA/Shutterstock

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is in talks to write “Suicide Squad 2,” jumping ship from Marvel to DC.

Gunn’s deal was made “with an eye to direct” the Warner Bros. film.

Gunn directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but was fired from the franchise this summer due to the re-emergence of old, offensive tweets about pedophilia and rape.

The studio had been developing “Suicide Squad 2” with “The Accountant” director Gavin O’Connor, who came on board a year ago, but is no longer attached. O’Connor fell off after the Harley Quinn spinoff, “Birds of Prey,” ended up having a near-identical plot to what he had planned for the “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Sony announced Monday that it moved Gunn’s “BrightBurn” back from Nov. 30 to May 24, 2019 — the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Gunn produced the project with The H Collective. “BrightBurn” stars Elizabeth Banks, Jackson Dunn, David Denman, Meredith Hagner, and Matt Jones.

The first “Suicide Squad” was toplined by Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne. Despite poor reviews, the movie earned nearly $750 million worldwide on a $175 million budget. The film, written and directed by David Ayer, followed imprisoned supervillains executing black ops missions to save the world in exchange for reduced sentences.

News about Gunn was first reported by The Wrap.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • Halloween Poll

    Poll: What's the Best 'Halloween' Movie?

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is in talks to write “Suicide Squad 2,” jumping ship from Marvel to DC. Gunn’s deal was made “with an eye to direct” the Warner Bros. film. Gunn directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but was fired from the franchise this summer due to the […]

  • Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK

    Dwayne Johnson to Star in Netflix's 'John Henry and the Statesmen'

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is in talks to write “Suicide Squad 2,” jumping ship from Marvel to DC. Gunn’s deal was made “with an eye to direct” the Warner Bros. film. Gunn directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but was fired from the franchise this summer due to the […]

  • James Gunn

    From Marvel to DC: James Gunn in Talks to Take on 'Suicide Squad 2'

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is in talks to write “Suicide Squad 2,” jumping ship from Marvel to DC. Gunn’s deal was made “with an eye to direct” the Warner Bros. film. Gunn directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but was fired from the franchise this summer due to the […]

  • null

    Universal, Regal Offer 14,000 Free 'First Man' Tickets to Military Service Members

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is in talks to write “Suicide Squad 2,” jumping ship from Marvel to DC. Gunn’s deal was made “with an eye to direct” the Warner Bros. film. Gunn directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but was fired from the franchise this summer due to the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad