From Marvel to DC: James Gunn in Talks to Take on ‘Suicide Squad 2’

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is in talks to write “Suicide Squad 2,” jumping ship from Marvel to DC.

Gunn’s deal was made “with an eye to direct” the Warner Bros. film.

Gunn directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but was fired from the franchise this summer due to the re-emergence of old, offensive tweets about pedophilia and rape.

The studio had been developing “Suicide Squad 2” with “The Accountant” director Gavin O’Connor, who came on board a year ago, but is no longer attached. O’Connor fell off after the Harley Quinn spinoff, “Birds of Prey,” ended up having a near-identical plot to what he had planned for the “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Sony announced Monday that it moved Gunn’s “BrightBurn” back from Nov. 30 to May 24, 2019 — the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Gunn produced the project with The H Collective. “BrightBurn” stars Elizabeth Banks, Jackson Dunn, David Denman, Meredith Hagner, and Matt Jones.

The first “Suicide Squad” was toplined by Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne. Despite poor reviews, the movie earned nearly $750 million worldwide on a $175 million budget. The film, written and directed by David Ayer, followed imprisoned supervillains executing black ops missions to save the world in exchange for reduced sentences.

News about Gunn was first reported by The Wrap.

RELATED VIDEO: