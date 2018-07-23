Thousands Sign Petition Asking Disney to Rehire James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Gunn
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker.

Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, urging Disney to “realize the mistake they made and not do it again in the future.” As of Monday morning, it has collected over 168,000 signatures.

“If people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones,” Blair wrote.

Bautista, known for his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further defended Gunn, saying the resurfaced tweets were results of a “cyber Nazi attack.” “What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!!,” he wrote.

Gunn was fired on Friday after a series of decade-old tweets were unearthed that made light of offensive topics, such as rape and pedophilia.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said.

Gunn, who directed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, issued an apology on Friday, writing, “In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Film

  • (L to R) Tanya (CHRISTINE BARANSKI),

    Why 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Hit a High Note at the Box Office

    Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker. Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, […]

  • Locarno: FiGa Films Acquires ‘Temporada,’ Drops

    Locarno: FiGa Films Acquires ‘Temporada,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker. Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, […]

  • Brazil Launches New Audiovisual Production Hub

    Brazil Launches New Audiovisual Production Hub in Niteroi

    Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker. Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, […]

  • Indian Fantasy 'Tumbbad' to Kick Off

    Indian Fantasy 'Tumbbad' to Kick Off Venice Critics' Week

    Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker. Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, […]

  • 'A Star Is Born' to World

    'A Star Is Born' to World Premiere at Venice Film Festival

    Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker. Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, […]

  • SUPER CYCLE. When Helen aka Elastigirl

    Korea Box Office: ‘Incredibles 2’ Beats ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

    Days after Disney ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn for recently resurfaced controversial tweets, hundreds of thousands of fans have called on the studio behind the comic-book franchise to rehire the filmmaker. Selma Blair, Dave Bautista, and director Joe Carnahan were among those who shared a Change.org petition on social media, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad