James Corden to Voice Title Character in Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Super Intelligence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

James Corden is joining Melissa McCarthy in the New Line sci-fi comedy “Super Intelligence,” providing the voice of the title character.

McCarthy will play the lead role of Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest, yet unfulfilled, life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first superintelligence (Corden) — a form of artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

The script was penned by Steve Mallory, whose most recent collaboration with McCarthy and Falcone was the 2016 comedy “The Boss.” Production is set to begin next month and the film will be released on Christmas Day, 2019.

McCarthy most recently starred in another New Line comedy: “Life of the Party,” directed by Falcone.

Unlike his late-night host counterparts, Corden has found time to broaden his brand. Corden has already had two hit films in 2018, starting with Sony’s live-action/animated hybrid “Peter Rabbit.” Corden voiced the title character. He also had a key role in “Ocean’s 8,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” spinoff that recently won the weekend box office, bringing in $41.6 million. Corden can also be seen in the upcoming animated musical “Smallfoot.”

Corden has also become his home network CBS’ go-to host, taking the emcee job for the 2016 Tony Awards, and the 2017 and 2018 Grammy Awards. Even with all of the extracurricular work, Corden remains focused on his talk show, “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which heads to London next week.

He is repped by CAA, United Agents, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

