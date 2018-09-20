Cary Joji Fukunaga to Direct New James Bond Film

CARY FUKUNAGA Beasts of No Nation
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the new James Bond film, the producers announced Thursday.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

