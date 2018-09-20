Cary Joji Fukunaga to Direct New James Bond Film

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the new James Bond film, the producers announced Thursday. Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd […]