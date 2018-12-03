×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jackie Chan’s Confessional Memoir, ‘Never Grow Up,’ Hits Shelves Tuesday

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender.

The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy gifts. He also acknowledges mishandling relationships with women and family, describing his former self as a “total jerk.”

The candid account was first published in Chinese in 2015 but has not been translated into English until now. Jeremy Tiang, the book’s Singaporean translator, told Variety that the English version is unabridged.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how frank and open this book is,” Tiang said. “Though there was a co-writer involved, it felt as if Jackie Chan was speaking very much from the heart, and coming clean about even the less noble aspects of himself and his past. Chan is clearly a complicated person, and this book will allow fans to learn about aspects of his personality they may not have previously been aware of.”

Related

In one section, the actor describes the shock of being a 20-something “uneducated chap who suddenly has 10 million” Hong Kong dollars overnight. “All day I’d drink and drive, in the morning bashing a Porsche, in the evening bashing a Mercedes. Every day I was in this dizzied state,” Chan says in the Chinese-language version of the book. 

“I wanted to go and buy everything I’d ever wanted in the space of a week,” Chan wrote, recounting a time when he and his stunt group carried 500,000 Hong Kong dollars in cash – about $64,000 today – into a watch store and asked the clerk: “Is this the most expensive, with the most gemstones? OK, I’ll take seven, in cash, no need to wrap it up!” Chan wore a different watch every day of the week, purposefully rolling up his sleeves to show them off when dining with colleagues. 

He tempers such stories with such asides as: “You see how bad, how childish I was back then. At the time, I still had no confidence, and was always afraid of people looking down on me.” 

Chan admits in the book that he hasn’t always been the best father, although he believes that “children these days are often misbehaved and should be hit.”

“When [my son Jaycee] was still young, I hit him once, and was very heavy-handed – directly lifting him and throwing him onto the sofa,” Chan wrote. “That time I really scared him and his mother to death, and I myself was very regretful.” 

Chan also speaks in the book about cheating on his wife, Joan Lin, with beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi Lei, the 1990 Miss Asia. The book makes no mention, however, of his estranged daughter from that dalliance, Etta Ng, now 19, who just last week announced her marriage to girlfriend Andi Autumn, a Canadian internet celebrity. Ng has in the past stated that Chan never acted as a father to her, and wrote on Instagram in an announcement of her nuptials: “A home is the family that you can choose…Love is undoutbly [sic] stronger than blood.”

The Chinese version of Chan’s memoir was co-written with Zhu Mo, a former PR director for Huayi Brothers Media, the backer of a number of his films. She came up with the idea while listening to the raucous stories the martial-arts star told while they were traveling together in Myanmar and Thailand for charity work, according to the Chongqing Evening News in southwestern China.

“He has friends all over the world, and wherever he goes, he goes with a bunch of people, and talks of his adventures once he’s in good mood,” said Zhu, according to the China Daily. “In 2013, I asked him if I could write his stories down and make it a book. He answered right away, ‘You can give it a try.'”

On the back of the Chinese book, Chan writes: “I almost forgot who I was until Zhu started to write about me….This man is not the one on the big screens, neither is he the one in the news. I want you to know him.”

The book was well-received by fans in China, where it has a 7.5 out of 10 on user-review site Douban, with one user writing, “Really, there is no more authentic autobiography than this one!”

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Film

  • Nominees for the 46th annual Annie

    'Incredibles 2,' 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Top Annie Awards Nominations

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Charlize Theron Tears Up While Discussing the Emotional Impact of 'Black Panther'

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

  • Jackie Chan's Confessional Memoir, 'Never Grow

    Jackie Chan's Confessional Memoir, 'Never Grow Up,' Hits Shelves Tuesday

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

  • Dick Cheney Biopic 'Vice' to Launch

    Dick Cheney Biopic 'Vice' to Launch in Europe at Capri, Hollywood Film Festival

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Says 'Black Panther' Gave 'Everybody a Sense of Pride'

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

  • Martin Scorsese and Agnes Varda at

    Agnes Varda Receives Honorary Award at Marrakech Film Festival

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

  • Queen + Adam Lambert perform at

    Queen, Adam Lambert Unveil ‘Rhapsody’ Tour for 2019 

    The English-language version of Jackie Chan’s confessional memoir, “Never Grow Up,” hits the shelves Tuesday, full of behind-the-scenes stories of his action-packed career and his freewheeling days as a prostitute-frequenting, drunk-driving big spender. The book includes salacious details of how the kung fu star and honorary Oscar winner blew through money drinking, gambling and buying splashy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad