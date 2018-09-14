Jack Nicholson’s Grandson to Make Acting Debut in Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Duke Nicholson Jordan Peele
CREDIT: Universal/Shutterstock

In his film debut, Duke Nicholson, the grandson of acting legend Jack Nicholson, has joined the supporting cast of “Us,” the new thriller from director and Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele.

He joins a cast that already includes Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The movie is the first project under Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed with his Monkeypaw Productions last spring. “Get Out” opened No. 1 at the domestic box office last year on its way to grossing $255.5 million worldwide. It scored glowing reviews and an Oscar best picture nomination, with Peele winning the best original screenplay Academy Award for the thriller.

Peele will write and direct the pic, in addition to producing it for Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper is also producing “Us.”

Universal has already dated the film for March 15, 2019.

Production is currently underway. Peele is joined by a creative team that includes cinematographer Mike Gioulakis, production designer Ruth De Jong, editor Nicholas Monsour, costume designer Kym Barrett, and composer Michael Abels. Daniel Lupi will executive produce the movie.

Nicholson is represented by ICM Partners, Oren Segal Management Production Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Rattner & Klein.

