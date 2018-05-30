Sylvester Stallone to Make Movie About Trump-Pardoned Boxer Jack Johnson

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack Johnson
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects.

Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon for Johnson, who was convicted of violating the Mann Act in 1910 for transporting a woman across state lines for “immoral purposes.”

MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman and MGM executive vice president of production Adam Rosenberg are overseeing the film on behalf of the studio.

Stallone partnered with MGM on the Rocky movies and the “Creed” spinoff. “Creed II,” which hits theaters in November, is the continuation of the Rocky franchise and the sequel to 2015’s “Creed,” which earned more than $170 million at the worldwide box office. The new film, starring Michael B. Jordan and Stallone, is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., from an original screenplay written by Stallone based on characters from the franchise.

Balboa Productions has also entered into a multi-year deal with Starlight Culture Entertainment for feature film development. Stallone teamed with producer Braden Aftergood on the endeavor.

Aftergood most recently worked at Eighty Two Films, and previously executive produced “Wind River” and “Hell or High Water.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Film

  • Jack Johnson

    Sylvester Stallone to Make Movie About Trump-Pardoned Boxer Jack Johnson

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

  • What's Disney's Best 'Star Wars' Movie

    Poll: What's the Best Disney 'Star Wars' Movie So Far?

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

  • Dr Faustus conjuring up Mephistopheles. Faust

    Christopher Marlowe Movie in the Works From 'Star Wars' Producer Gary Kurtz

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

  • Nicole Quenqua Headshot

    Participant Media Hires Nicole Quenqua for PR Post

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    VFX Companies Struggle Even as Their Movies Break Records

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

  • Song of Sway Lake

    Rory Culkin's Drama 'Song of Sway Lake' Bought for September Release

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

  • Happy as Lazzaro Cannes

    Cannes Standout 'Happy as Lazzaro' Inks Major Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sylvester Stallone is teaming with MGM to produce a movie about boxer Jack Johnson, who was recently posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump. The film will launch Stallone’s Balboa Productions, created to develop film and television projects. Johnson was a dominant boxer and the first African-American heavyweight champion. Stallone was instrumental in obtaining a presidential pardon […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad